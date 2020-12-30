Atlantic County to start COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday

There are approximately 650,000 eligible residents identified as 1A, and according to the state, it could be weeks before it moves to the next phase, Levinson said.

When that happens, those in Phase 1B may include individuals 75 and older and frontline essential workers such as grocery store staff, transportation and delivery drivers and childcare workers, among others, Levinson said.

They would be followed by Phase 1C comprised of other essential workers, adults 65-74 and adults with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe Covid-19, Levinson said.

Phase 2 would follow the completion of Phases 1A, 1B and 1C, and would include the general public, Levinson said. But the individuals designated in these subsequent phases could still be modified, he said.

Atlantic County is also working with the state on plans for vaccine distribution at the Atlantic City Convention Center, one of six facilities selected by the state Department of Health to serve as a vaccination mega site that will be available to provide mass vaccinations, Levinson said.