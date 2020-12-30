Atlantic County to start COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday

Atlantic County will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment to eligible community health care workers beginning Tuesday, County Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday.
The location will be Atlantic Cape Community College's Mays Landing campus, said Levinson in a written statement.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has designated the first group to receive the vaccine, identified as Phase 1A, as long-term care residents and staff and healthcare personnel who are at high risk for contracting COVID-19, Levinson said.
New Jersey has contracted with CVS and Walgreens to provide the vaccine to long-term care facilities, and some Shop Rite pharmacies will also participate as providers, Levinson said.
County health departments have been asked to provide vaccine to community healthcare workers who have not been vaccinated through their employer or other provider, Levinson said.
The state has identified this group of healthcare workers to be “paid or unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and who are unable to work from home,” said Levinson in a written statement.
“Atlantic Cape Community College has been a terrific partner in providing the use of its gymnasium for our initial vaccination clinics,” said Levinson in a written statement. “The location is secure and centrally located with easy access for all.”
According to Levinson, the Atlantic County Division of Public Health has received a very limited supply of the Moderna vaccine at this time but anticipates receiving more prior to January 5.
The county will begin accepting appointments from IA-designated individuals later this week on the county’s website at www.aclink.org.
Walk-ins will not be accepted, Levinson said.
Atlantic County and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center are expanding COVID-19 testing in th…
“This week we are vaccinating those who will be administering the vaccine at our clinics, including public health staff and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers in addition to community emergency responders who will be supporting this effort,” said Levinson in a written statement.
Levinson said he appreciates the public’s cooperation and patience.
"We plan to share as much information as we receive to keep everyone apprised,” said Levinson in a written statement. “Keep in mind, however, that these vaccine distribution plans depend largely on the availability of vaccine from our federal and state governments, and we must distribute the vaccine in accordance with their guidance for priority populations.”
Gov. Phil Murphy recently acknowledged an enormous supply and demand imbalance and reiterated that New Jersey is currently only vaccinating those in Phase 1A, Levinson said.
There are approximately 650,000 eligible residents identified as 1A, and according to the state, it could be weeks before it moves to the next phase, Levinson said.
When that happens, those in Phase 1B may include individuals 75 and older and frontline essential workers such as grocery store staff, transportation and delivery drivers and childcare workers, among others, Levinson said.
They would be followed by Phase 1C comprised of other essential workers, adults 65-74 and adults with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe Covid-19, Levinson said.
Phase 2 would follow the completion of Phases 1A, 1B and 1C, and would include the general public, Levinson said. But the individuals designated in these subsequent phases could still be modified, he said.
Atlantic County is also working with the state on plans for vaccine distribution at the Atlantic City Convention Center, one of six facilities selected by the state Department of Health to serve as a vaccination mega site that will be available to provide mass vaccinations, Levinson said.
“We had our first call with representatives from the governor’s office on Christmas Eve to discuss plans for the Atlantic City Convention Center, and we will have a walk-through during which we hope to learn more about the anticipated timeline and process,” said Levinson in a written statement.
