Atlantic County to spend $2 million on early voting machines

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved two resolutions to spend about $2 million on new equipment for early voting, as requested by county Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon.

Bugdon's office oversees all voting machines for the county, and handles voter registration and other services.

One resolution was to spend about $1.04 million on 74 electronic voting machines and the other for $981,000 on 400 electronic poll books.

The equipment is being purchased from Election Systems & Services of Omaha, Nebraska. ES&S also provides to the county the scanning equipment for counting paper ballots.

"The e-poll books will become commonplace, not just for early voting but for all elections moving forward," Bugdon said. "However, the new technology will be exclusive to early voting for the time being."

E-poll books allow poll workers to immediately log someone as having voted, and see in real time if someone trying to vote has already voted.

That's important for early voting, as registered voters can vote in any of the six locations around the county from Oct. 23 to 31. Election Day is Nov. 2.