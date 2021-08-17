 Skip to main content
Atlantic County to spend $2 million on early voting machines
Atlantic County to spend $2 million on early voting machines

James Rundlett, a representative from Clear Ballot, examines a display of names and signatures on voting equipment at the Election Technology for New Jersey Now and Tomorrow show in Trenton in March 2019.

 Jackie Schear, for The Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined supporters in San Francisco Friday urging Californians to "vote no" in the recall election challenging his effort to stay in office.

NORTHFIELD — The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved two resolutions to spend about $2 million on new equipment for early voting, as requested by county Superintendent of Elections Maureen Bugdon.

Bugdon's office oversees all voting machines for the county, and handles voter registration and other services.

One resolution was to spend about $1.04 million on 74 electronic voting machines and the other for $981,000 on 400 electronic poll books.

The equipment is being purchased from Election Systems & Services of Omaha, Nebraska. ES&S also provides to the county the scanning equipment for counting paper ballots. 

"The e-poll books will become commonplace, not just for early voting but for all elections moving forward," Bugdon said. "However, the new technology will be exclusive to early voting for the time being."

E-poll books allow poll workers to immediately log someone as having voted, and see in real time if someone trying to vote has already voted.

That's important for early voting, as registered voters can vote in any of the six locations around the county from Oct. 23 to 31. Election Day is Nov. 2.

The machines for early voting are required by law to create a paper trail, and must be able to use software to display all the local ballots needed by voters in the county.

Soon, Bugdon said, her office will begin planning to potentially replace all of the county's voting machines with a fleet of new machines.

Costs are being reimbursed by the state, Bugdon said, but that still comes down to taxpayer money.

"Our feeling is to be as responsible as we can with money," she said, while offering the new service to voters.

Commissioners asked for an estimate of the total cost of implementing early voting, and county Administrator Jerry DelRosso said he will soon provide such an estimate.

Bugdon's office will at least temporarily increase staff to handle early voting, she said. It also must renovate the county's warehouse to store the new equipment.

BUGDON

 Jackie Schear, for The Press

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

