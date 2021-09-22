Atlantic County to require weekly COVID testing for unvaccinated employees

Atlantic County announced Wednesday it will require weekly testing for its employees who are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Our objective is to protect the health and safety of our employees, our residents, and the customers we serve,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. “The steps we are taking are necessary to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 at this critical time."

Levinson added there "is no denying the current surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths."

According to state officials, 99% of new cases in the state are attributed to the Delta variant. All 21 counties in the state are identified as having a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, the release said.

Employees who cannot provide proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination must provide a negative test result each week to report to work. For their convenience, the county is providing free testing for employees at five on-site county locations.