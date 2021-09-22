Atlantic County to require weekly COVID testing for unvaccinated employees

Atlantic County announced Wednesday it will require weekly testing for its employees who are not vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Our objective is to protect the health and safety of our employees, our residents, and the customers we serve,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. “The steps we are taking are necessary to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 at this critical time."
Levinson added there "is no denying the current surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths."
According to state officials, 99% of new cases in the state are attributed to the Delta variant. All 21 counties in the state are identified as having a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, the release said.
Employees who cannot provide proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination must provide a negative test result each week to report to work. For their convenience, the county is providing free testing for employees at five on-site county locations.
“We are living in extraordinary times, so extraordinary measures must be implemented,” Levinson said. “In December, before vaccinations were available, we were averaging about 3,000 deaths per day. Now with 54% of America fully vaccinated, there are 2,000 deaths per day with the vast majority of hospitalizations and fatalities among the unvaccinated. This virus is deadly serious. So for the near future, we will strictly adhere to this policy.”
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
