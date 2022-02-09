Atlantic County to offer free COVID testing, vaccinations and booster shots

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health is providing free COVID-19 test sites, annual flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to eligible county residents.

Vaccinations will be offered each Tuesday and Thursday at 201 S. Shore Road, Northfield from 9 a.m. to noon, and each Tuesday at 310 Bellevue Avenue in Hammonton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are not needed, but residents getting boosters should bring their vaccination cards.

The Division of Public Health will resume its child health clinics beginning Feb. 18 once a month, by appointment only, from infants up to those aged 19 years, without insurance or who are enrolled in Family Care Part A. Pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5-17 will be available.

Vaccinations and boosters are also available for homebound residents on Wednesdays and Thursdays by appointment.

To make an appointment for homebound residents, or for the child health clinic, call 609-645-5933. For more information on testing and vaccination locations, go to atlantic-county.org/covid/covid-vaccinations.asp

