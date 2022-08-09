Atlantic County to hold school safety workshop on use of K-9 dogs, armed officers

The Atlantic County Criminal Justice Advisory Board and County Executive Dennis Levinson will hold a presentation on how schools might use armed police officers and dogs to enhance security.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Atlantic County Criminal Court Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd., Mays Landing.
"There are many issues that currently divide our country, but most of us can agree that something needs to be done to provide a safe environment in which our children can learn, socialize and develop," Levinson said in an Aug. 4 letter to superintendents inviting them to the presentation.
"Children, parents and teachers deserve safe schools without the fear of violence," Levinson wrote. "We need the reassurance that the security measures we put in place offer the best option to protect our schools and their occupants from harm."
School officials who are able to attend are asked to respond by Aug. 18 to staff liaison Jason Wertzberger at jason.wertzberger@njcourts.gov.
