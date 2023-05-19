Atlantic County will hold its 38th annual Veterans Memorial Program on May 26 at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, located in the county park on Route 50 in Estell Manor.

Leading up to the event, local scout troops will place American flags at 6,700 gravesites in the cemetery. Scouts who perform the task on at least two of three occasions are eligible to receive the Atlantic County Patriotism patch.

The county will honor fallen military veterans at 2 p.m. with a ceremony featuring the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Color Guard, the Atlantic County Corrections Officers’ Honor Guard, the Atlantic City Fire Department Sandpipers’ Pipes and Drums and a presentation of a memorial wreath.

Get South Jersey news at your fingertips Your story lives in South Jersey. From reporting on all of your favorite teams to the news t…

The event's keynote speaker will be Atlantic County Veterans Services Officer Robert L. Frolow, of Egg Harbor Township.

“The Memorial Day holiday is held in remembrance of our fallen veterans who served to protect our country and its freedoms,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. “In Atlantic County, it is our proud tradition to honor them with this program held on the Friday before Memorial Day. We invite the public to join us in paying tribute to these heroic men and women so their supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten.”