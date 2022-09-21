 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County to detour traffic on Pomona Road in Galloway

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Beginning Monday and continuing for about three weeks, a detour will be in effect in the northbound lane of Pomona Road between Liebig Street and Moss Mill Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, weather permitting, for traffic signal work, Atlantic County said Wednesday.

The southbound lane of Pomona will remain open, the county said in a news release.

Northbound motorists may experience delays and should plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route. Police will be on site to assist.

