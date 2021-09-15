 Skip to main content
Atlantic County to conduct mosquito spraying in Northfield on Thursday
Atlantic County to conduct mosquito spraying in Northfield on Thursday

As millions of people try to recover after Tropical Rainstorm Ida tore through the Northeast last week causing historic flooding, experts are warning about the rise of "floodwater mosquitoes."

The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control has scheduled ground spraying in Northfield on Thursday.

The spraying will take place between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m., weather permitting.

The area to be treated is bounded by Sutton Avenue, Dani Drive, Julie Drive, Haviv Drive, West Mill Road, Mazza Drive, Burton Avenue, Banning Avenue, New Road, Mt. Vernon Avenue and Shore Road.

The agency will be using Zenivex, the trade name for etofenprox, applied as an ultra-low-volume aerosol, it said in a news release.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not require people to relocate or take special precautions during spraying. The public may choose to avoid the areas or minimize exposure by remaining indoors, closing windows, turning off window fans and air conditioners, keeping toys indoors, and keeping pets and their toys, food and water dishes inside.

Last month, the county’s first finding of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus in 2021 was reported based on a sample collected in Somers Point. Subsequent collections have detected West Nile in mosquitoes elsewhere in the county. No human cases of the virus have been reported.

Residents should remove standing water from their properties and clean their gutters to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds.

For more information, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

