Atlantic County to conduct mosquito spraying in Hammonton on Friday
Atlantic County to conduct mosquito spraying in Hammonton on Friday

Mosquito

Earlier this month, the first finding of the West Nile Virus in Atlantic County was reported in Somers Point.

 Image by Pixabay

Experts say heat helps mosquito larvae grow faster. With more mosquitoes comes an increased risk for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus.

The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control has scheduled ground spraying in Hammonton on Friday.

Spraying will take place between 4:30 and 6:30 a.m., weather permitting, in two locations. The first will be along North Chew Road, North First Road, Orchard Street SW, Railroad Avenue and 13th Street. The second will be near Moss Mill Road, Lakeview Drive, Lakeshore Drive, Route 30 and Route 640.

The agency will be using Zenivex, the trade name for etofenprox, applied as an ultra-low-volume aerosol.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not require people to relocate or take special precautions during spraying. The public may choose to avoid the areas or minimize exposure by remaining indoors, closing windows, turning off window fans and air conditioners, keeping toys indoors, and keeping pets and their toys, food and water dishes inside.

Earlier this month, the county's first finding of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus in 2021 was reported in Somers Point.

Residents should remove standing water from their properties and clean their gutters to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds.

For more information, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

