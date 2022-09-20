Atlantic County to ask NJ Supreme Court to take PILOT lawsuit

Atlantic County will ask the state Supreme Court to take the appeal of a decision in its lawsuit against 2021 changes in the casino payments-in-lieu-of-taxes law, to save time and money by skipping appellate court.

“The appellate court process takes 12 to 18 months. It seems obvious, based on where both sides are, that whoever loses will look to go to the state Supreme Court in any event,” said County Counsel Jim Ferguson at Tuesday’s Atlantic County commissioners’ meeting.

Ferguson said the state Supreme Court can voluntarily take appeals directly from Superior Court if the issues raised by the case are of great public importance.

The county is suing the state over changes in the PILOT law passed by the Legislature that provided tens of millions of dollars in tax breaks to the casino industry after being signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in late 2021.

Superior Court Judge Michael Blee found the state was in violation of a 2018 consent order related to an earlier lawsuit, and has ordered the state to pay the county what it would have been entitled to under the original PILOT law.

The state has appealed that decision.

At the meeting, commissioners voted to increase the contracted amount for legal services with McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney and Carpenter, to an amount not to exceed $500,000.

The Morristown-based law firm is representing the county in its legal challenge to the PILOT law changes.

According to the amended resolution, the county is paying the firm $450 per hour for work by partners and $300 per hour for work by associates.

Blee's ruling, which was made in late August, found the amendment was passed on dubious grounds and violated the state Constitution.

That decision was based on a lawsuit by Liberty and Prosperity, a nonprofit led by attorney Seth Grossman, which alleged the PILOT amendments were made to benefit a single industry and did not pass constitutional muster.

The county's lawsuit, by contrast, sought to have the county receive the amount it was due under the original 2016 PILOT law, which was about $5 million more per year than the amended law would allow.

Ferguson said the county will also seek to consolidate its case with the one brought by Liberty and Prosperity.

“If we consolidate the two matters it’s definitely a matter of public importance,” Ferguson said. “Why expend 12 to 18 months and the additional legal fees?”

Once the state Supreme Court makes a decision, “we will know once and for all if we are right or the state is right,” Ferguson said.