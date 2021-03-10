Atlantic County to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine to homebound residents

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health will soon begin administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to homebound residents, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Wednesday.

Vaccines will go to recipients of the county's home-delivered meal program, Gilmore said.

"We felt it was important to allocate this vaccine for those who are eligible but homebound and unable to get to a vaccination site," county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. "Because this is a one-dose vaccine and only requires refrigeration, it is ideal for this purpose. Our nurses are working with our case managers and Meals on Wheels staff to provide this service."

The county has begun distributing letters to home delivery recipients to advise them of the vaccine initiative and to see whether they had an interest in receiving a dose, Levinson said.

For now, the program is solely for home delivery recipients, but it may be expanded if the county's distribution is expanded, Levinson said.

"We’re pleased to be able to accommodate this segment of our population that was not being adequately addressed by the existing vaccination options," he said. "If not for this resource, many of these vulnerable residents might likely remain unvaccinated."

Residents 75 and older who are not home-delivered meal recipients can call the state hotline at 856-249-7007 for assistance.

