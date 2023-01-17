Atlantic County tax rate to decrease despite inflation, using $13.8 million in surplus

NORTHFIELD — The tentative 2023 Atlantic County tax rate would decrease two cents, in spite of challenges posed by inflation, County Executive Dennis Levinson said in his budget address to commissioners Tuesday.

The county will use $13.8 million in available surplus, Levinson said, to keep taxes down. That's about half of the county's current surplus.

The county tax levy for 2023 would be $171.3 million, and the general-purpose tax would be 43.5 cents per $100 valuation, down about two cents from 2022, Levinson said.

He did not have a total budget figure. The final budget will be introduced in March.

The owner of a home valued at $300,000 would pay about $1,359 in general purpose county tax, compared with $1,365 last year. That is separate from property taxes levied by municipalities, school districts, etc.

The amount to be raised by taxation will increase from last year's $160 million, but Levinson said increases in the county's ratable base and other factors will prevent a tax increase. The tax levy number may also come down, he said, before the budget is introduced.

Levinson stressed the tentative budget is subject to change, depending on state actions and more.

Inflation definitely had an impact.

In 2022, Atlantic County passed a salary increase for the county workforce of more than 2% due to the rising consumer price index, Levinson said.

And during labor negotiations, the county agreed to higher salary increases in exchange for unions accepting the state's more affordable 2030 health plan, he said.

With the costs from 2022 and the 2023 salary increases, the salary line item is projected to increase $3 million.

Other increases in cost include the 24% average increase in the cost of state health benefits for local government employees, and the $1.5 million increase in Public Employee and Police and Firefighter pension payments, Levinson said.

Changes in state law regarding operations at the county jail required adjustments to mental health services and salaries, resulting in an increase in the county's medical contract of $3.4 million.

Food costs have increased by $360,000 for senior programs, the nursing home and jail, he said, and costs for utilities, gasoline and traffic lights are up $800,000.

"The county’s security contract has increased $171,000 due to rising salaries and the inability to fill vacancies," Levinson said.

The county is still fighting the state in court over changes in the casino payments in lieu of taxes, which Levinson said is costing the county $4.7 million a year.

"The state continues to use legal delays to avoid complying with the court order that it must honor the 2018 consent order for settlement that provides the county with 13.5% of casino tax payments, rather than the reduced payments designated in the 2021 PILOT amendment," Levinson said.

The PILOT amendment was allegedly needed to help the casino industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"But by all accounts, the casinos have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels or better, unlike so many other businesses across the state," Levinson said.

"Three Superior Court decisions ruled in our favor last year, but the state is appealing those decisions," Levinson said. "Unfortunately, the longer it takes to resolve, the more costly it becomes and the longer the non-casino taxpayers must wait for the money they were promised in a court of law."