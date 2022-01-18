Atlantic County tax rate may fall 1.5 cents per $100 valuation

NORTHFIELD — As the numbers look now, Atlantic County taxpayers will see a county tax decrease of 1.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said in his 2022 budget message to county commissioners on Tuesday.

For a house assessed at $400,000, that’s about a $60 a year tax savings, Levinson said – or about a $15 tax cut for each $100,000 of assessed value.

Also Tuesday the commissioners unanimously passed a resolution supporting Levinson’s lawsuit against the state, trying to stop the implementation of amendments to the Atlantic City payment-in-lieu-of-taxes legislation. The new law will result in the county getting about $5 million less in 2022 than it would have under the original legislation, according to both the county and the state Office of Legislative Services.

The amount to be raised from taxes for 2022 will be $160.4 million, Levinson said.

But numbers could change. Levinson said state statute requires him to make a budget statement early in the year, but it is premature at this point.

He did not provide total budget numbers.