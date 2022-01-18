Atlantic County tax rate may fall 1.5 cents per $100 valuation

NORTHFIELD — As the numbers look now, Atlantic County taxpayers will see a county tax decrease of 1.5 cents per $100 of assessed property value, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said in his 2022 budget message to county commissioners on Tuesday.
For a house assessed at $400,000, that’s about a $60 a year tax savings, Levinson said – or about a $15 tax cut for each $100,000 of assessed value.
Also Tuesday the commissioners unanimously passed a resolution supporting Levinson’s lawsuit against the state, trying to stop the implementation of amendments to the Atlantic City payment-in-lieu-of-taxes legislation. The new law will result in the county getting about $5 million less in 2022 than it would have under the original legislation, according to both the county and the state Office of Legislative Services.
The amount to be raised from taxes for 2022 will be $160.4 million, Levinson said.
But numbers could change. Levinson said state statute requires him to make a budget statement early in the year, but it is premature at this point.
He did not provide total budget numbers.
A major issue has yet to be resolved: How much money will Atlantic City casinos pay in PILOT funds, and how much of that will the county receive?
Some expenses will increases in the 2022 budget, Levinson said.
The cost of elections will increase again in 2022, Levinson said.
"The state mandates for vote-by-mail and 9-day pre-election day/early voting require additional staff, increased mailings, enhanced technology, security and more. Our estimates for these costs are approximately $300,000," Levison said.
The Public Employees and Police and Firefighter Retirement Systems expenses will increase $330,881, the county excess Joint Insurance Fund will go up $1.5 million, Social Security costs will increase $267,885, utilities by $515,239, fuel by $231,500, the county’s capital improvement plan will increase $1.9 million and real estate rentals will go up by $250,200. That's an increase of more than $4.8 million.
"But despite these increases, our conservative fiscal management helps us to maintain our top tier bond ratings and keep Atlantic County one of the lowest taxed counties in the state," Levinson said.
He said the county plans to use ARP funding in the 2022 budget to continue the county's COVID-19 response.
"In addition to providing medical supplies such as masks, gowns and gloves, there is also a need to continue to clean and sanitize facilities such as the county jail, Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Harborfields Youth Detention Center, any time an employee, visitor, inmate or resident tests positive for COVID-19," Levinson said "The cost for cleaning and sanitizing is $1.6 million."
ARP funding will be used to offset that cost of approximately $759,000 to address new stormwater regulations, as well as $294,000 for the repair of a sinkhole at the Shoreview Building in Northfield.
The county has also undertaken the replacement of HVAC systems in several buildings at a cost of $7 million to meet the federal CDC air quality standards which can be funded with ARP funds.
At least $1 million in 2022 stormwater drainage work is also eligible for ARP funding in addition to $4.8 million to assist with the replacement of the Ventnor/Margate and Pleasantville pump stations that support 14 Atlantic County towns, Levinson said.
