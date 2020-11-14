Atlantic County swears in four new assistant prosecutors

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office swore in four new assistant prosecutors this week: Genna Garafalo, Paige Jedlicka, Katrina Koerner and David Little.
“We look forward to them seeking justice and serving the citizens of Atlantic County for many years to come,” Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
Garafolo, of Sicklerville, Camden County, earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Pennsylvania and earned her law degree from Drexel University.
Jedlicka earned her bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from Wilmington University and went on to graduate from Florida Coastal School of Law. She passed the New York State Bar Examination in July 2019.
Koerner is a native of Monmouth County. The Rutgers School of Law graduate is qualified to practice in New York and New Jersey.
Little graduated from Mainland Regional High School in 2012 and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Rutgers University in 2016. He earned his law degree from Delaware Law School in Wilmington.
From left are new Assistant Prosecutors Paige Jedlicka, Katrina Koerner, David Little and Genna Garafalo. At center is Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
