Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler swore in nine new sheriff’s officers March 24 at the county Criminal Courthouse in Mays Landing.
New recruits have to pass a background investigation and physical fitness test. They began their first day of training at the Atlantic County Police Academy on March 27.
Pictured from left are Katie Rolik, Lauren Kromenacker, Nicholas George, Andrew Marcucci, Scheffler, Ryan Dalton, Sean Soder, Brooke Thomas, Alan Banaga and Alex Banaga.
