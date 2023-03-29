GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday, Atlantic County and Stockton University are scheduled to complete $1.3 million in improvements to the intersection of Pomona Road and Vera King Farris Drive with the activation of a new traffic signal system.

The county and Stockton shared the costs of the improvements to reduce congestion and improve access for those entering and exiting the college along Vera King Farris Drive onto Pomona Road, the county said Tuesday in a news release. The intersection was converted from a single stop to a full traffic signal.

“Stockton University is a thriving institution that is attracting increasing numbers of students and visitors. These improvements will help ensure a safer flow of traffic into and out of campus and better protect those traveling by car, bicycle or on foot,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement.

Additionally, Pomona Road was widened to include a dedicated southbound left turn lane and northbound right turn channel onto Vera King Farris Drive for those entering the university.

Each of the new traffic signals is equipped with retroreflective backplate borders to make it more visible to motorists, the county said. Studies have found a 15%-24% reduction in the number of crashes at signalized intersections using this equipment.

Other improvements include stormwater system upgrades, new timber split rail fencing, new street lighting, upgraded high-visibility crosswalks, accessible curb ramps and pedestrian signals with audible and vibrotactile indicators to meet standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

