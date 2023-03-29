GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday, Atlantic County and Stockton University are scheduled to complete $1.3 million in improvements to the intersection of Pomona Road and Vera King Farris Drive with the activation of a new traffic signal system.
The county and Stockton shared the costs of the improvements to reduce congestion and improve access for those entering and exiting the college along Vera King Farris Drive onto Pomona Road, the county said Tuesday in a news release. The intersection was converted from a single stop to a full traffic signal.
“Stockton University is a thriving institution that is attracting increasing numbers of students and visitors. These improvements will help ensure a safer flow of traffic into and out of campus and better protect those traveling by car, bicycle or on foot,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement.
Additionally, Pomona Road was widened to include a dedicated southbound left turn lane and northbound right turn channel onto Vera King Farris Drive for those entering the university.
Each of the new traffic signals is equipped with retroreflective backplate borders to make it more visible to motorists, the county said. Studies have found a 15%-24% reduction in the number of crashes at signalized intersections using this equipment.
Other improvements include stormwater system upgrades, new timber split rail fencing, new street lighting, upgraded high-visibility crosswalks, accessible curb ramps and pedestrian signals with audible and vibrotactile indicators to meet standards under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
GALLERY: 34th Pinelands Short Course at Stockton University
Chris Leone, of Garden State Tortoise, shows off a 1-year-old snapping turtle during his Turtles of the Pinelands seminar as part of the Pinelands Short Course on Saturday morning at Stockton University.
Paul Leakan, NJ Pinelands Commission
Chris Leone, a Garden State Tortoise & Herpetological associate, shows off a native spotted turtle during his Turtles of the Pinelands seminar as part of the Pinelands Short Course on Saturday morning at Stockton University.
Paul Leakan, NJ Pinelands Commission
Chris Leone, a Garden State Tortoise & Herpetological associate, shows off a native mud turtle during his Turtles of the Pinelands seminar as part of the Pinelands Short Course on Saturday morning at Stockton University.
Paul Leakan, NJ Pinelands Commission
Jeff Dragon, a research scientist for the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, shows off a native corn snake Saturday morning during his Snakes of the Pine Barrens presentation as part of the Pinelands Short Course at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Robert Baronowski, right, holds a native corn snake Saturday morning during the Snakes of the Pine Barrens presentation as part of the Pinelands Short Course at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Robert Baranowski, right, of Washington Township, holds a native corn snake while his wife, Karen, watches Saturday morning during the “Snakes of the Pine Barrens” presentation.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Jeff Dragon, a research scientist for the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, shows off a northern pine snake Saturday morning during back-to-back presentations on the snakes of the Pine Barrens.
JOHN RUSSO, Staff Writer
Victoria Rosikiewicz, 23, of Hunterdon County, holds a northern pine snake Saturday morning during the “Snakes of the Pine Barrens” presentation as part of the Pinelands Short Course at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
JOHN RUSSO photos, Staff Writer
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Stockton University hosted the 34th annual Pinelands Short Course, presented by the New Jersey Pinelands Commission, on Saturday morning, March 11, 2023. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.