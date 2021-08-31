Atlantic County singer honors fellow county residents

This was the sixth edition of the event. It was rescheduled from Feb. 27 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atlantic County honorees included Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, Irish Pub owner Cathy Burke, radio personality Marc Berman, pastor, singer and musician Dr. Charles R. Lyles, Chicken Bone Beach Historical Society Founder Henrietta Wallace Shelton and Empowerment Tools Coalition CEO Shermaine Gunter-Gary.
Other honorees included: Bert Lopez, president of Hispanic Alliance of Atlantic County; Mimi Nambo and Sharonda Sheppard, a community social worker for O.C.E.A.N. Inc. and director of direct services for O.C.E.A.N. respectively; Stephenine Dixon, worked on local and state political campaigns in Atlantic City; and Anthony Carson Brower, president and CEO of Friends In Action.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority were sponsors of the event, and Matt Doherty, the director, and Rose Farias, the executive director, were honored during the evening.
Because Burton is a vocalist, she also celebrated various R&B acts including singers Melba Moore, Jean Carne, The Jones Girls, Gerald Alston of the Manhattans, producer Dexter Wensel, and the original members of the vocal group Blue Magic — Ted Wizard Mills, Vernon Sawyer and his brother Wendell Sawyer, Keith “Duke” Beaton and Richard Pratt.
The show was hosted by R&B singer Alyson Williams; Bea Montgomery, the creator of the “Mothership Connection” cable television show; Annette Smith of the Classic Soul Cafe on Xsclusive Soul Radio; and Ken “Big Murph” Murphy of the Murph in the Morning show on classicsoul1075.com
The show was organized by Creative Multi Media, which was formed by Burton and her sister Saundra Adams Stephens, who are the president and vice president, respectively.
The show, about 100 minutes in duration, can be viewed at whomagtv.com.
