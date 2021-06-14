Atlantic County Sheriffs officers administer lifesaving Narcan to overdosing prisoner

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County sheriff’s officers helped prevent a man who was in custody from overdosing, according the Atlantic County Sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s Detectives Mark Allen, Dalton Rodriguez and Jordan Corona executed a warrant against an unnamed person in Hammonton on June 11. The man attempted to run, but was apprehended, according to a release by the sheriff's office.

After being taken into custody and put in the back of a patrol car, the man began slipping in out and of consciousness and having trouble breathing, the release said.

The officers quickly, suspecting an overdose, immediately administered one dose of Narcan and headed toward AtlantiCare Hospital, Mainland Division.

When the man did not respond to the first shot, officers administered a second dose that brought him out of his comatose state.

Upon arrival at the hospital, medical personnel administered a third dose of Narcan and a short time later he was alert and conscious.

