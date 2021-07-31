Atlantic County Sheriff's Office to hold food distribution Friday

HAMMONTON — The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office will hold a food distribution Friday, Sheriff Eric Scheffler said.
The distribution will run from 10 a.m. to noon and will be orchestrated by the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society at 1 Mount Carmel Lane. The event is a part of the Sheriff's Office's Community Care Initiative.
— John Russo
