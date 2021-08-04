 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County Sheriff's Office lieutenant retires
0 comments

Atlantic County Sheriff's Office lieutenant retires

{{featured_button_text}}

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler on Monday announced the retirement of Lt. William Ade.

Ade, of Galloway Township, retired Sunday. Scheffler credited him with helping to "create more accountability and a professional environment within the Sheriff's Office."

"Lieutenant Ade will be truly missed, and I thank him for his dedication to the agency," Scheffler said in the release.

Ade's retirement resulted in the promotions of Sgt. Jeffery Newman to lieutenant and Officer Drew Eckert to sergeant.

Ade began his career in public service at 16 as a junior member of the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad and earned his EMT certification a year later. He attended Atlantic Cape Community College and Camden County College, and graduated from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police West Point Command and Leadership Program.

In 2000, Ade was hired by the Absecon Police Department as a communications officer while working the same positions part time for the State Police and Brigantine Police Department. Eight years later, he was hired by the Sheriff's Office and was assigned to courts and transportation. He was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and lieutenant in 2018. He served as a training officer and was an instructor in the use of the expandable baton, use of force, pursuits, cell extractions and the Wrap restraint system. Ade also commanded the Professional Standards Unit and Atlantic City Mays Landing Courts and Transportation units.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beirut explosion: 'There are lots of patients suffering from anxiety, depression and PTSD'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News