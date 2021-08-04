Atlantic County Sheriff's Office lieutenant retires

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler on Monday announced the retirement of Lt. William Ade.

Ade, of Galloway Township, retired Sunday. Scheffler credited him with helping to "create more accountability and a professional environment within the Sheriff's Office."

"Lieutenant Ade will be truly missed, and I thank him for his dedication to the agency," Scheffler said in the release.

Ade's retirement resulted in the promotions of Sgt. Jeffery Newman to lieutenant and Officer Drew Eckert to sergeant.

Ade began his career in public service at 16 as a junior member of the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad and earned his EMT certification a year later. He attended Atlantic Cape Community College and Camden County College, and graduated from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police West Point Command and Leadership Program.

In 2000, Ade was hired by the Absecon Police Department as a communications officer while working the same positions part time for the State Police and Brigantine Police Department. Eight years later, he was hired by the Sheriff's Office and was assigned to courts and transportation. He was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and lieutenant in 2018. He served as a training officer and was an instructor in the use of the expandable baton, use of force, pursuits, cell extractions and the Wrap restraint system. Ade also commanded the Professional Standards Unit and Atlantic City Mays Landing Courts and Transportation units.

