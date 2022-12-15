Atlantic County Sheriff's Office dedicated to helping year-round

ATLANTIC CITY — Whether it was the holiday season or not, city resident Reynece Harris would still like some help putting food on the table since she lost her housekeeping job when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Harris was walking her dog, Pop, on Wednesday when she saw the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, along with volunteers from Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers and Amerigroup, passing out food-filled boxes and offering access to resources at Mediterranean and Tennessee avenues as part of an emergency food distribution.

She was surprised because she didn't know there was a food distribution that day just a few blocks from her house, at Atlantic City Townehouse and Baltic Plaza Apartments.

"This is wonderful," said Harris. "This will help me out since I needed food."

The Sherriff's Office also partners with other organizations, such as the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, to link people with resources at these events.

"COVID flushed people out, but with how the economy is now, it's made more and more people come out," said Timothy Reed, the chief warrant officer for the Sheriff's Office. "Inflation means more people coming to the food bank and mobile distribution."

"For the past five years, we haven't stopped providing assistance to the community in whatever way we could," Sheriff Eric Scheffler said.

The Sheriff's Office had leftover funds from last year's food distribution funding from the Casino Reinvestment Development Agency, so they used the extra money to continue assisting the community.

The food distributions by the Sheriff's Office happen at least once a week, sometimes multiple times a week, at different locations in the city, which are usually apartment buildings, said Reed.

About 200 people came to Wednesday's distribution, a mix of residents, passersby, seniors and homeless people.

"This is an ideal location to have a food distribution," said city resident Jeff Hopkins. "It's in the middle of three senior buildings. A lot of them have no transportation."

Hopkins, 63, usually goes to the food distributions when they're at Baltic Plaza for his mother, who lives in a senior living apartment complex next door.

Hopkins said the events have saved him a decent amount of money, considering the rising costs of groceries, gas and more.

"There's no supermarket in Atlantic City, besides the Save-A-Lot, which is more of a discount food store," said Hopkins.

This week, the Sheriff's Office prepared and distributed 250 boxes of food, which included dairy products like eggs, milk, cheese and yogurt, and frozen chicken cutlets.

For more information about the Sheriff's Office's food distributions, visit facebook.com/AtlanticCountySheriffNJ.