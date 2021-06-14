 Skip to main content
Atlantic County sheriff's detectives administer naloxone to overdosing prisoner
Atlantic County News

MAYS LANDING — Detectives helped prevent a man in custody from overdosing, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Sheriff’s Detectives Mark Allen, Dalton Rodriguez and Jordan Corona executed a warrant against an unnamed person in Hammonton on Friday. The man attempted to run but was apprehended, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

After being taken into custody and put in the back of a patrol car, the man began slipping in and out of consciousness and having trouble breathing, the release said.

Suspecting an overdose, the detectives administered one dose of the opioid reversal drug naloxone and headed toward AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus.

When the man did not respond to the first shot, the detectives administered a second dose that brought him out of his comatose state, the Sheriff's Office said.

Upon arrival at the hospital, medical personnel administered a third dose of naloxone, and a short time later, he was alert and conscious, the Sheriff's Office said.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

