Atlantic County sheriff to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Wednesday at Renaissance Plaza, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced Saturday.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shopping center at Atlantic and New York avenues, Scheffler wrote on Facebook.
The event is being organized by Scheffler's Community Care Initiative, Hope One and Rowan University. The clinic will administer the Moderna two-shot vaccine.
As of last week, COVID-19 vaccines are available to all New Jersey residents 16 and older.
Hope One also will seek to connect those with mental health or substance use disorders with services, and will offer naloxone training.
— Press staff reports
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.