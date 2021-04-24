 Skip to main content
Atlantic County sheriff to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday in Atlantic City
top story

Atlantic County sheriff to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday in Atlantic City

Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

COVID-19 vaccines for all New Jerseyans,

ATLANTIC CITY — A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Wednesday at Renaissance Plaza, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced Saturday.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shopping center at Atlantic and New York avenues, Scheffler wrote on Facebook.

The event is being organized by Scheffler's Community Care Initiative, Hope One and Rowan University. The clinic will administer the Moderna two-shot vaccine.

As of last week, COVID-19 vaccines are available to all New Jersey residents 16 and older.

Hope One also will seek to connect those with mental health or substance use disorders with services, and will offer naloxone training.

— Press staff reports

