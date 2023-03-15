Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler promoted three officers March 6. William Brennan was promoted to captain, Timothy Brown was promoted to lieutenant and Gregory Engstler was promoted to sergeant.

Brennan, who has served with the Sheriff’s Office since 2008, is also a member of the Coast Guard Reserve, where he is a chief petty officer. His new promotion with the Sheriff’s Office has him serving as the operations commander, where he will oversee daily functions of the agency.

Brown has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2007. He is working toward a master’s degree in administrative science. His work as sergeant includes acting as a supervisor at the Civil Courthouse and a detective sergeant in the Warrants Unit.

Engstler began his career as a corrections officer in September 2005, briefly served as a municipal officer, then was hired by the Sheriff’s Office. Engstler has served as an officer and a detective. His most recent assignment was with the FBI Task Force.

“They come to work each day to make the office better and to serve the public to the best of their ability,” Scheffler said of the three officers.