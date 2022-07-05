Atlantic County settles contracts with 2 unions for 4% to 5% annual increases

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County workers in two unions will receive 4% to 5% annual raises in recently settled contracts approved Tuesday by the Board of Commissioners.

The contracts with CWA Local 1040 Facilities Management and Supported Employment and CWA Local 1040 Intergenerational Services will run from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2024.

The increases for both groups will be 4% for 2021, 5% for 2022 and 4% for both 2023 and 2024, according to memorandums of agreement passed by the board.

“We are making an investment in our employees with these contracts,” said Commissioner Amy Gatto, of Hamilton Township. “There are some nice increases for the employees there.”

Union members have been working under a contract that expired in December 2020. Once the new increases take effect, they will be paid retroactively.

Base salary ranges in Facilities Management and Supported Employment now go from $33,330 for Grade A jobs such as office services manager and assistant program analyst to $43,800 for Grade E positions such as building superintendent and principal accountant.

NJ broke promise, changed PILOT and hurt Atlantic City, Atlantic County In 2016, Atlantic City’s local government was broke. It could not pay its employees or fund …

Base salary ranges in Intergenerational Services will now start at $34,330 for positions such as office services manager and increase to $43,330 for jobs such as director of family counseling.

For both unions, starting in 2023, NJ Direct 2030 will be the base health insurance plan for all current and future employees, which is expected to result in a savings to the county; and Juneteenth was added as a holiday.

Commissioner Richard Dase, of Galloway Township, asked whether unions are asking for extra sick days to handle required quarantines for COVID-19.

“We haven’t been having those discussions at all,” said County Administrator Jerry DelRosso. “They are not asking for additional sick time.”

“I commend the county and those involved negotiating these agreements,” said Commissioner John Risley. “They are very fair.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood, withdrew her resolution, co-sponsored by Democratic Commissioner Ernest Coursey, of Atlantic City, in support of a gas tax holiday. Other commissioners pointed out the board had passed a similar resolution in March.

“It seems to have gotten out of the headlines,” Fitzpatrick said in explanation. “We have this opportunity not only in the state but federally. Here in New Jersey, the two taxes are 60 cents a gallon, easily $100 a month per driver.”

Republican Commissioner Frank Balles, of Egg Harbor Township, sponsored the resolution that passed unanimously March 29.

“I’m perplexed. I don’t know how this differs from the resolution I sponsored and we all voted yes on,” Balles said. “We would be passing a resolution we already passed.”

“I agree it’s redundant, but if you don’t mind humoring me, to have it come from both sides of the aisle of our Board of Commissioners, maybe it will spur it on a little more,” Fitzpatrick said.

After discussion, the board agreed instead to resend the resolution passed earlier with a letter to the governor.

“Maybe our Democratic friends can make phone calls and lobby the governor to respond to our letter and resolution,” said Republican Commissioner Andrew Parker, who participated in the meeting virtually from a National Education Association meeting near Chicago. Parker said the entire convention was locked down for hours Monday as a result of a mass shooting in nearby Illinois.

Hard Rock deal ends casino strike threat in Atlantic City The Hard Rock casino has reached agreement with Atlantic City’s main casino workers union, removing the last threat of a strike during the busy holiday weekend. Local 54 of the Unite Here union said it reached a tentative agreement with Hard Rock, avoiding a strike that had been threatened for 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Combined with agreements reached Thursday with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and the Tropicana, Hard Rock’s deal leaves only two smaller casinos, Resorts and the Golden Nugget, without a contract. But the union says it expects both of them to agree to one in the coming days.

The board took a moment of silence to remember the seven people killed and many others injured in the attack on a July 4 parade route in Highland Park.

The commissioners also recognized June Sheridan, of Egg Harbor Township, for her 20 years serving on the Atlantic County Cultural and Heritage Advisory Board.

Sheridan, 86, is retiring from her work for the county, she said, but is continuing as Egg Harbor Township historian.

“You’re going to have to take that away from me,” she joked.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.