Atlantic County seeks millions in damages over state's breach of PILOT settlement

ATLANTIC CITY — Attorneys for Atlantic County told a Superior Court judge on Wednesday that the county is owed millions of dollars in damages and legal costs after the state breached a 2018 agreement when the Legislature passed a law amending the Atlantic City casino industry’s payment-in-lieu-of-taxes program.

Ronald Riccio, a lawyer representing Atlantic County, said Wednesday it should receive $4,725,000 — or the difference between what the county would have received in 2022 had the law not changed and what the new PILOT system allocates for the county this year — and any attorney fees incurred since the litigation began late last year.

Those expenses have already surpassed $300,000, according to James Ferguson, county counsel.

Riccio requested unspecified damages for years 2023 through 2026, again based on the difference between the two formulas for those years.

Recalling Gov. Phil Murphy signing the legislation, sponsored by former Sen. Steve Sweeney, into law, he also called for a sanction against the state — saying the two politicians “flouted” the 2018 consent order.

“I’m asking for a sanction in form of a recognition in your honor’s decision that what happened here was unconscionable, that it threatened the separation of powers, that it undermined the rule of law, and that it disregarded the integrity of the court order,” he said. “If court orders can be disregarded by the governor, well then presumably anybody can follow his lead.”

Judge Michael J. Blee said he will make a decision on damages within 30 days.

But Ron Israel, an attorney for the state, countered that Riccio’s depiction is an “emotional political argument” not a legal one.

The county in December filed suit against the state after Murphy signed a bill changing PILOT into law. Along with lowering the total base PILOT amount owed by the industry, the new law removed revenue from internet wagers and online sports bets from the formula used to determine PILOT.

Judge Joseph Marczyk in February ruled that the new law violated a June 2018 consent order agreed to by the state and the county, and Blee in May upheld his predecessor’s decision.

Israel and John Lloyd, who also represents the state, did not specifically address the dollar amounts suggested by Riccio, though Lloyd said any damages owed to the county will come from the state and will not impact what Atlantic City gets from PILOT.

Lloyd also spent part of the 90-minute hearing rehashing arguments previously made before the court.

“The consent order said nothing about internet revenue,” Lloyd told the court. “The parties intended the statute as it existed at that time.” While neither explicitly mentioned “internet revenue,” both referenced gross gaming revenue, which, prior to the settlement agreement, was defined by the Division of Gaming Enforcement as including both brick-and-mortar and online gaming revenue.

Under the original law, three factors were used to determine what each casino owed for PILOT: gross gaming revenue, including money from online gaming; number of hotel rooms; and acreage. A Press of Atlantic City and ProPublica investigation found the local gaming industry will pay $55 million less in 2022 under the new PILOT than it would have if the law had not changed. It also showed Atlantic City in 2022 will get $91.7 million from local taxes on casinos, $5 million less than it did last year.

Casinos in 2017 began paying PILOT instead of traditional property taxes, a shift made by the State Legislature to help Atlantic City stave off bankruptcy. It prompted a lawsuit from Atlantic County, which sued to ensure it received the same portion of tax revenue from PILOT as it had from real estate taxes in prior years. A 2018 settlement agreement between the two sides laid out a formula to determine the county’s share of PILOT. Atlantic County would get 13.5 percent of the total PILOT payment in years 2019 through 2024 and 12 percent in 2025 and 2026.