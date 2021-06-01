Atlantic County seeks $1.8 million CDC grant for community health workers

NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County is seeking a $1.8 million federal grant to fund three community health workers to improve care to at-risk, vulnerable communities and to prepare for any possible resurgence of COVID-19.
County commissioners voted Tuesday to authorize county Executive Dennis Levinson to apply for and accept the funds to hire three community outreach workers from August 2021 to August 2024.
Also Tuesday, the county’s $233 million 2021 budget was again tabled, as county officials are waiting for guidance from the state on how they can spend $52 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding.
The Division of Local Government Services is drafting guidance, a spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs said recently. She said there is no estimated date on when the guidance will be completed.
The funding for the three outreach workers would come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, according to the county.
The health workers would be trained by the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine to improve health outcomes and to prepare for any possible resurgence and new strains of the coronavirus, said Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick.
“It’s $1.8 million over three years from the CDC, with no matching funds (required) from the county,” Fitzpatrick said.
One of the three workers hired would be a clinical social worker, Fitzpatrick said, “to address communities hit hardest by the pandemic.” That includes older and minority populations in Atlantic County.
The plan is to also use the county’s Hope One Mobile Recovery Unit to reach out to the addicted population, Fitzpatrick said.
Rowan medical school also would provide medical students for additional outreach, Fitzpatrick said.
Commissioners also voted to spend $4.3 million to replace the HVAC systems at three county library locations, with state funds paying for half of the cost.
County commissioners voted Tuesday to apply for and accept $920,661 in State Library Grant Funds for the Galloway Township location, $549,013.50 for the Egg Harbor Township location and $694,212 for the Mays Landing location. The county would provide matching funds of the same amounts for each location.
Commission Chair Maureen Kern said the library systems are important, not just for providing books to county residents but also for providing a range of educational services and opportunities.
At the meeting, Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond reported that the number of COVID-19 cases in the county had decreased by 54% in the past two weeks, but there were still 13 deaths during that period.
According to the state Department of Health, 248,609 doses of vaccine had been administered to county residents. The county has a population of 263,670.
Of those 65 and older, 85% have received at least one shot, she said. The percentage having received at least one shot for those 18 and over is 63%, and for 12 and over is 59%.
Mobile pop-up vaccination clinics run by the county are targeting minority communities and getting good results, Diamond said.
They will continue, and the county has recently been told the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered with other vaccines, so dual flu/COVID vaccine clinics may be offered later in the year.
Diamond stressed that, while there is no longer a mask requirement from the state, businesses can be more restrictive and can require masks if they so choose.
Commissioners passed a resolution “commending AtlantiCare (Regional Medical Center) for their leadership, community support and partnership in the fight against COVID-19,” sponsored by Kern.
AtlantiCare CEO and President Lori Herndon accepted the resolution on behalf of AtlantiCare staff.
“Today we have eight COVID patients — a much more manageable number (than usual in the past year) — and have not had a death in almost 10 days, which is a wonderful thing,” Herndon said.
