Atlantic County seeks $1.8 million CDC grant for community health workers

According to the state Department of Health, 248,609 doses of vaccine had been administered to county residents. The county has a population of 263,670.

Of those 65 and older, 85% have received at least one shot, she said. The percentage having received at least one shot for those 18 and over is 63%, and for 12 and over is 59%.

Mobile pop-up vaccination clinics run by the county are targeting minority communities and getting good results, Diamond said.

They will continue, and the county has recently been told the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered with other vaccines, so dual flu/COVID vaccine clinics may be offered later in the year.

Diamond stressed that, while there is no longer a mask requirement from the state, businesses can be more restrictive and can require masks if they so choose.

Commissioners passed a resolution “commending AtlantiCare (Regional Medical Center) for their leadership, community support and partnership in the fight against COVID-19,” sponsored by Kern.

AtlantiCare CEO and President Lori Herndon accepted the resolution on behalf of AtlantiCare staff.

“Today we have eight COVID patients — a much more manageable number (than usual in the past year) — and have not had a death in almost 10 days, which is a wonderful thing,” Herndon said.

