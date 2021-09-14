Atlantic County schedules flu, COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health will offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning Sept. 27, the county said Tuesday.

The clinics are for county residents 18 and older. Appointments are not needed, but masks will be required.

COVID-19 vaccinations will include the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Participants may receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time in different arms.

“It’s one thing for your body to fight flu or COVID-19 separately, but it’s exceedingly difficult and challenging to fight these viruses at the same time,” Kara Janson, Atlantic County acting division director of public health, said in a news release.

With the surge of COVID-19 due to the delta variant, county health officials said it will be increasingly important to get an annual flu shot to reduce the risk of two respiratory outbreaks circulating simultaneously.

Though they are different viruses, they have similar symptoms that include fever of more than 100 degrees, chills, body aches, fatigue, nausea and diarrhea. And both present greater risk to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions such as heart and lung disease.