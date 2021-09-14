 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County schedules flu, COVID-19 vaccination clinics
0 comments
top story

Atlantic County schedules flu, COVID-19 vaccination clinics

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NBA goes ahead with plan to test unvaccinated players often

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

 Matt Rourke

Why are people still getting COVID after being vaccinated? Are breakthrough infections normal or should we be worried? Dr. Amesh Adalja, a Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and Dr. Rebecca Wurtz, the Director of Public Health at the University of Minnesota, answer our most pressing questions. Source by: Stringr

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health will offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics beginning Sept. 27, the county said Tuesday.

The clinics are for county residents 18 and older. Appointments are not needed, but masks will be required. 

COVID-19 vaccinations will include the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Participants may receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time in different arms.

“It’s one thing for your body to fight flu or COVID-19 separately, but it’s exceedingly difficult and challenging to fight these viruses at the same time,” Kara Janson, Atlantic County acting division director of public health, said in a news release.

With the surge of COVID-19 due to the delta variant, county health officials said it will be increasingly important to get an annual flu shot to reduce the risk of two respiratory outbreaks circulating simultaneously.

Though they are different viruses, they have similar symptoms that include fever of more than 100 degrees, chills, body aches, fatigue, nausea and diarrhea. And both present greater risk to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions such as heart and lung disease.

People who can avoid the flu will help reduce the burden on a U.S. health care system that is already taxed by the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who get flu shots will help minimize the comingling of flu and COVID-19 patients and the spread of infection from one to the other.

Janson said it may take up to two weeks for flu antibodies to develop in your body.

The flu vaccine cannot prevent all cases of the flu, but it helps reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus and may lessen its severity and duration, Janson said. Residents can help prevent the spread of both flu and COVID-19 by continuing to practice recommended hygiene protocols including wearing masks, washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home if sick, cleaning high-touch items and areas, maintaining physical distance and limiting contact with those infected.

Visit aclink.org/flu for more information.

UPCOMING CLINICS

Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to noon

Brigantine Presbyterian Church

1501 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine

Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to noon

Our Lady of Sorrows Church

Maple and Wabash avenues, Linwood

Sept. 30, 1-3 p.m.

Atlantic County Library/Galloway

306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township

Atlantic County Library/Egg Harbor Township

1 Swift Drive, Egg Harbor Township

Oct. 1, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Buena Community/Senior Center

600 Central Ave., Buena

Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to noon

Beacon Church

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

420 S. Sixth Ave., Galloway

1-3 p.m.

Atlantic County Library/Hammonton

451 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton

Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to noon

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church

591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon

Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to noon

All Wars Memorial Building

1510 Adriatric Ave., Atlantic City

Oct. 12, 1-3 p.m.

Atlantic County Library/Mays Landing

40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing

Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to noon

St. James Church Memorial Hall

9 S. Newport Ave., Ventnor

Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to noon

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township

1-3 p.m.

Atlantic County Library/Pleasantville

33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Pleasantville

Oct. 18, 1-3 p.m.

Atlantic County Library/Egg Harbor City

134 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City

WEEKLY WALK-UP CLINICS

Northfield (as of Oct. 18)

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (excluding holidays)

201 S. Shore Road, Northfield

Hammonton (as of Oct. 19)

Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News