 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County says demand for COVID-19 vaccines far exceeding supply
0 comments
top story

Atlantic County says demand for COVID-19 vaccines far exceeding supply

{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccine Clinic

People wait 15 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccines at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

As a result of more New Jersey residents becoming eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, Atlantic County's clinics at Atlantic Cape Community College are once again full for the coming week, a county spokesperson said Saturday evening.

With the state only receiving 100,000 doses a week, county officials fear it may stay that way for the foreseeable future.

"The state estimates there are now more than 4 million people in New Jersey eligible to receive the vaccine, but the state is only receiving 100,000 doses a week," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. "When people hear they are now eligible, they may not understand that is no guarantee of an immediate inoculation."

According to Levinson, county phones have been "ringing off the hook with people looking for appointments." He added many of those calling have been homebound seniors.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Phil Murphy recently expanded vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and older and residents ages 16 to 64 with specific medical conditions.

Another issue, Levinson said, is that the state has directed them to use an honor system and not ask for identification or proof of residency or age.

"We cannot prevent people outside Atlantic County from receiving the vaccine at our clinics," he said. "If the vaccine were more readily available, this might not be a problem, but it isn’t. This only serves to diminish the supply for our own residents."

The county hopes the opening of the Atlantic City Convention Center mega vaccination site will result in larger shipments. State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said last week that may happen Friday.

GALLERY: Atlantic County opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Vaccine Clinic
Latest Headlines

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • 0

Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, …

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • 0

Atlantic County opened a vaccine clinic for health care workers Tuesday at Atlantic Cape Community College.

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, …

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, …

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, …

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

People wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • 0

People wait 15 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccines at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

People wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

People wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • 0

The just-vaccinated sit for 15 minutes in case they begin to notice side effects.

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Patrick Kennedy of Mays Landing wait in line for his vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, NJ. Tuesday Ja…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • 0

Maria Richards from the Atlantic County Division of Public Health gives Patrick Kennedy, of Mays Landing, the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Atla…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Maria Richards from Atlantic County Health Department gives Patrick Kennedy of Mays Landing COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community C…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Maria Richards from Atlantic County Health Department gives Patrick Kennedy of Mays Landing COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community C…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Maria Peguero from Atlantic County Health Department gives Maureen Vassi of Collongwood COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community Colle…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • 0

Maria Peguero from the Atlantic County Health Department gives Maureen Vassi, of Collingswood, a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Atlantic Cape Com…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

People wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

People wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Atlantic County's vaccine clinic begins Jan. 5 at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium for individuals who qualify under the state's vacc…

Vaccine Clinic

Vaccine Clinic

  • Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
  • Updated
  • 0

Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, …

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News