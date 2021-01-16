Atlantic County says demand for COVID-19 vaccines far exceeding supply

As a result of more New Jersey residents becoming eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, Atlantic County's clinics at Atlantic Cape Community College are once again full for the coming week, a county spokesperson said Saturday evening.
With the state only receiving 100,000 doses a week, county officials fear it may stay that way for the foreseeable future.
"The state estimates there are now more than 4 million people in New Jersey eligible to receive the vaccine, but the state is only receiving 100,000 doses a week," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. "When people hear they are now eligible, they may not understand that is no guarantee of an immediate inoculation."
According to Levinson, county phones have been "ringing off the hook with people looking for appointments." He added many of those calling have been homebound seniors.
ATLANTIC CITY — A vaccine mega site at the Convention Center could open as soon as next week…
Gov. Phil Murphy recently expanded vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and older and residents ages 16 to 64 with specific medical conditions.
Another issue, Levinson said, is that the state has directed them to use an honor system and not ask for identification or proof of residency or age.
"We cannot prevent people outside Atlantic County from receiving the vaccine at our clinics," he said. "If the vaccine were more readily available, this might not be a problem, but it isn’t. This only serves to diminish the supply for our own residents."
The county hopes the opening of the Atlantic City Convention Center mega vaccination site will result in larger shipments. State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said last week that may happen Friday.
Atlantic County Health Department gives healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, …
People wait 15 minutes or 30 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine shot Atlantic County's vaccine clinic at Atlantic Cape Community College…
People wait 15 minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccines at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.
Patrick Kennedy of Mays Landing wait in line for his vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community College Gymnasium in Mays Landing, NJ. Tuesday Ja…
Maria Richards from the Atlantic County Division of Public Health gives Patrick Kennedy, of Mays Landing, the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Atla…
Maria Peguero from Atlantic County Health Department gives Maureen Vassi of Collongwood COVID-19 vaccine shot at Atlantic Cape Community Colle…
Maria Peguero from the Atlantic County Health Department gives Maureen Vassi, of Collingswood, a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at Atlantic Cape Com…
