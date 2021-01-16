Atlantic County says demand for COVID-19 vaccines far exceeding supply

As a result of more New Jersey residents becoming eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, Atlantic County's clinics at Atlantic Cape Community College are once again full for the coming week, a county spokesperson said Saturday evening.

With the state only receiving 100,000 doses a week, county officials fear it may stay that way for the foreseeable future.

"The state estimates there are now more than 4 million people in New Jersey eligible to receive the vaccine, but the state is only receiving 100,000 doses a week," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. "When people hear they are now eligible, they may not understand that is no guarantee of an immediate inoculation."

According to Levinson, county phones have been "ringing off the hook with people looking for appointments." He added many of those calling have been homebound seniors.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+2 Atlantic City vaccination mega site could open by next Friday, Brown says ATLANTIC CITY — A vaccine mega site at the Convention Center could open as soon as next week…

Gov. Phil Murphy recently expanded vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and older and residents ages 16 to 64 with specific medical conditions.

Another issue, Levinson said, is that the state has directed them to use an honor system and not ask for identification or proof of residency or age.