POLITICAL BRIEFS

Atlantic County Republicans to meet Aug. 4 to pick Brown successor

060921-pac-nws-primary

State Senate GOP candidate Vince Polistina, second from left, is expected to be appointed by Atlantic County Republicans to succeed Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who resigned July 19. In this photo from June 8, Polistina stands with his family and talks with poll workers after casting his ballot in the primary election at the Bargaintown firehouse in Egg Harbor Township. 

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Atlantic County Republicans will meet Aug. 4 to replace former state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, who resigned this week to become the senior adviser to Gov. Phil Murphy on Atlantic City affairs.

"I fully expect that Vince Polistina will be our next senator," said Atlantic County GOP Chair Keith Davis.

If chosen by the party, Polistina would fill out the final year of Brown's term, until the winner of the general election is sworn in in January.

Polistina, an engineer from Egg Harbor Township, is the GOP candidate for the 2nd District Senate seat in the November general election, having won the Republican primary in June against Seth Grossman, of Atlantic City. Polistina will face Democratic candidate Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, on Nov. 2.

Brown announced in February he would not seek reelection this year.

"(Getting the appointment) would allow me to continue the excellent constituent services Chris Brown provided," Polistina said. "There is still a district office, staff there and the need to help constituents with Motor Vehicles, unemployment and vaccines. There is a need to have a senator representing the people."

The Senate is on break until November.

Eviction crisis bill

A bill sponsored by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, to create experimental housing advocacy programs through Seton Hall and Rutgers law schools became law Thursday.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation that will help tenants with low and moderate incomes receive free legal assistance including counsel, representation in litigation and assistance applying for housing benefits.

An eviction crisis is expected in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, as many people lost jobs and income and did not pay their rent. According to NJ Spotlight, paperwork has been filed in 57,000 eviction cases statewide. The cases are awaiting the end of the eviction moratorium to proceed. 

A federal moratorium on evictions is due to end July 31, but the New Jersey moratorium continues until Jan. 1.

Veterans tax deduction

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed a bill into law to give property tax exemptions to disabled veterans who are residents of cooperative and mutual housing corporations.

It was sponsored in the Assembly by Democrats John Armato and Vince Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic, along with Republicans DiAnne Gove and Brian Rumpf, both R-Ocean, Burlington, Atlantic. 

Previously, totally disabled veterans and their surviving spouses were already exempt from property taxes if they own and live in a single-family home, a portion of a multifamily home or an individual unit in a condominium or apartment building.

“Cooperative and mutual housing corporations offer a less expensive alternative to homeownership than being the sole owner of a house, condo or apartment," the lawmakers said in a statement. "With many disabled veterans facing significant financial challenges, affordable housing is a critical need that co-ops and mutual housing groups can fill."

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7210

mpost@pressofac.com

