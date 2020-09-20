Atlantic County announced Sunday the death of an Atlantic City resident from COVID-19, bringing the county’s pandemic fatality total to 250.
The county also reported seven new cases for a total of 4,249, with 2,854 of those listed as recovered.
One new case was reported in Brigantine, Buena Vista Township, Egg Harbor City, Hammonton, Margate, Northfield and Pleasantville.
Cape May County reported two new cases for a total of 1,289. Of those, 90 have died, and 1,077 have been listed as off quarantine. Cumberland County reported eight new cases for a total of 3,735 and 149 deaths.
The state of New Jersey reported 453 new positive cases and three additional COVID-19 deaths, brining the statewide total to 14,276.
