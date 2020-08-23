Atlantic County reported Sunday there had been no deaths resulting from COVID-19 for five consecutive days and only two deaths since Aug. 2.
Over the weekend, 19 new cases of the virus were reported in the county with Hamilton Township having the most cases at five, followed by Atlantic City and Pleasantville with four each. Egg Harbor Township had two new cases and Egg Harbor City, Longport, Margate and Ventnor added one each.
The county has had a total of 3,887 cases, of which 2,423 have been cleared as recovered, and 243 have died.
Cape May County reported five new cases and no new deaths. The county has had 1,080 total cases with 919 now listed as off quarantine. The county has had 85 deaths attributed to the virus.
The state’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported Sunday that Cumberland County had nine new positive cases for a total of 1,381 cases and 158 confirmed deaths.
The state Department of Health reported 288 new positive cases for a total of 189,494 and three additional deaths for a total of 14,117.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.