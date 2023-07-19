NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County officials announced Wednesday the first mosquito sample of the year to test positive for West Nile virus was found in the city.

The sample was collected from the 1200 block of Zion Road on July 12 by representatives from the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control. It was confirmed positive Tuesday.

County public health and mosquito control officials are conducting mosquito surveillance and implementing additional control measures. There are no reported human cases of the virus at this time, officials said.

The virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transferred to birds, animals and humans, health officials said.

The county’s public health division is encouraging residents to use bug spray when outdoors and clear their properties of standing water, which officials say is commonly known to be a mosquito breeding ground.

Gutters should also be unclogged, and damaged screen doors should be repaired to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home, health officials said.

For more information about the virus, visit atlantic-county.org/public-health or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

For assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater on properties, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.