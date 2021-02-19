Atlantic County reports first rabies case of 2021 in Port Republic raccoon

Atlantic County reported its first rabies case of 2021 on Friday after a raccoon collected from a property in Port Republic tested positive.
The raccoon was discovered by a homeowner Wednesday in a chicken coop in the 300 block of Sooys Landing Road, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said in a news release. The raccoon had killed several chickens and proceeded to chase the homeowner when approached. Animal control was called to remove the raccoon. It was then sent to the state lab for testing.
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health determined there were no human or animal exposures, Gilmore said.
Officials remind residents to vaccinate their pets against rabies, a viral disease that can be fatal if left untreated. Rabies vaccinations also help protect pet owners and their family members from contracting the disease from an infected pet.
The Atlantic County Animal Shelter will hold its next free rabies vaccination clinic for cats from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 28 and for dogs March 14, by appointment and in accordance with federal and state COVID-19 protocols. Appointments can be made at aclink.org/animalshelter.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Police on Friday notified residents that a rabid cat was found in the township.
Dogs and cats who receive an initial rabies vaccination are not considered immunized until 28 days after the vaccine has been administered, therefore it is recommended that any animal newly vaccinated or those too young to receive the vaccine (less than 3 months) not be left outdoors unattended.
For more information about rabies control and precautions to protect your family and your pets, visit aclink.org/publichealth or call 609-645-5971.
