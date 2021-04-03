Atlantic County reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, Cape May County 24

Atlantic County reported 98 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Saturday, updating its totals to 24,830 cases, 609 deaths and 12,583 people cleared from isolation.
The two people who died were a 65-year-old Hammonton woman and a 27-year-old Pleasantville woman, both of whom had underlying conditions, according to the county.
New cases were reported in Atlantic City (18), Galloway Township (15), Egg Harbor Township (13), Pleasantville (11), Absecon (6), Hamilton Township, Hammonton, Somers Point and Ventnor (5 each), Linwood (4), Brigantine and Buena Vista Township (3 each), Egg Harbor City (2), and Folsom, Mullica Township and Northfield (1 each).
Cape May County on Saturday reported 24 new cases and the death of a 73-year-old Middle Township man, bringing its totals to 7,941 cases and 195 deaths, with 7,339 people off quarantine.
New cases were reported in Middle Township (8), Lower Township (5), Ocean City and Wildwood (4 each), and Cape May, North Wildwood and Upper Township (1 each).
New Jersey as a whole has recorded 811,726 cases and 22,064 cases since the pandemic started. The state has administered 4,587,122 doses of vaccine, with 1,741,028 residents recorded as receiving both doses.
