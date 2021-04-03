 Skip to main content
Atlantic County reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Atlantic County reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Atlantic County reported 98 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, updating its totals to 24,830 cases, 609 deaths and 12,583 people cleared from isolation.

The two people who died were a 65-year-old Hammonton woman and a 27-year-old Pleasantville woman, both of whom had underlying conditions, according to the county.

New cases were reported in Atlantic City (18), Galloway Township (15), Egg Harbor Township (13), Pleasantville (11), Absecon (6), Hamilton Township, Hammonton, Somers Point and Ventnor (5 each), Linwood (4), Brigantine and Buena Vista Township (3 each), Egg Harbor City (2), and Folsom, Mullica Township and Northfield (1 each).

New Jersey as a whole has recorded 807,970 cases and 22,047 cases since the pandemic started. The state has administered 4,474,993 doses of vaccine, with 1,690,613 residents recorded as receiving both doses.

