Atlantic County reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Atlantic County reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, bringing its respective totals to 21,216 and 532.

The deaths were a 72-year-old Atlantic City woman and an 81-year-old Buena Borough man. Both had preexisting conditions, the county said.

The cases were reported from Galloway Township (10), Egg Harbor Township (9), Atlantic City (7), Absecon (6), Pleasantville (6), Hammonton (5), Northfield (5), Brigantine (4), Hamilton Township (4), Ventnor (4), Somers Point (2), Buena Borough (1), Buena Vista Township (1), Egg Harbor City (1), Linwood (1) and Mullica Township (1).

Weekly COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave. in Northfield is available by appointment 9-11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. Appointments can be made by calling 888-285-2684 or at aclink.org.

A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in Atlantic County is available at atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

