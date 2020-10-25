Atlantic County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County health officials reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 5,629. There are no new deaths.

Of the new cases, 27 were males between the ages of 18 and 80, and 39 were females ages five to 91.

There were 14 cases in Atlantic City, 13 in Hammonton, 11 in Egg Harbor Township, nine in Pleasantville, six in Mays Landing, three in Absecon, two each in Northfield, Galloway and Buena Vista Township, and one each in Linwood, Mullica, Somers Point and Ventnor.

Atlantic County continues to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard. Testing will next be held on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Testing will continue to be held each Tuesday through November 24, with the exception of Election Day on Nov. 3, when testing will instead be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

