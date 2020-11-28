 Skip to main content
Atlantic County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Atlantic County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Atlantic County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths Saturday, for updated totals of 9,069 cases, 287 deaths and 4,295 people recovered.

The new cases were found among 20 males ages 3 to 96 and 37 females ages 7 to 99.

The deaths were reported in Pleasantville, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Absecon, Egg Harbor City and Somers Point. Eleven new cases were reported in Pleasantville, 10 in Egg Harbor Township, six each in Atlantic City, Galloway and Hamilton, five in Hammonton, four in Margate, and three each in Absecon, Buena and Northfield.

New Jersey as a whole reported 3,924 new cases and 24 new deaths Saturday, upping its totals to 330,275 cases and 15,136, as the coronavirus' second wave continues to ripple across the U.S.

