Atlantic County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, Cape May 15

Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 5,563 and 258.
The cases were found in 25 females, ages 1-65, and 24 males, ages 4-75. They were reported from Galloway Township (10), Hamilton Township (1), Hammonton (6), Absecon (5), Atlantic City (5), Egg Harbor Township (5), Pleasantville (3), Somers Point (2), Brigantine (1), Buena (1), Egg Harbor City (1), Estell Manor (1), Northfield (1) and Ventnor (1).
So far, 3,164 people have been cleared as recovered in the county.
Meanwhile, Cape May County reported 15 new cases Saturday, for a total of 1,536 cases with 94 deaths.
New Jersey reported nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, for a total of 227,339. Six new confirmed deaths brought the total to 14,492.
The state Department of Health is 3,955 cases and 154 deaths in Cumberland County.
Atlantic County continues to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Ave. in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard. Testing will next be available Tuesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Testing will continue to be held each Tuesday through Nov. 24, with the exception of Election Day, Nov. 3, when it will instead be held Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Appointments can be made at atlantic-county.org/covid.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
