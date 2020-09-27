 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday
0 comments

Atlantic County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Only $5 for 5 months
US-NEWS-CORONA-LA

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses seen in an image released to the media by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). (Photo by Center for Disease Control and Prevention via Sipa USA) EDITORIAL USE ONLY

 USCDCP

Atlantic County reported 27 news cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with 14 of those cases men and 13 women.

There were no fatalities reported.

The men range in age from 19-83, while the women range in age from 17-59. Hammonton reported the highest number of cases with four. The location of the other reported cases are: Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township, and Pleasantville each with three; Galloway Township, Mullica Township and Ventnor each with two; and Absecon, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Longport and Margate each reporting one. 

Overall, Atlantic County reported 4,421 cases with 2,892 recovered and 250 deaths.

Cape May County reported only two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — one in Ocean City and one in Wildwood. No new fatalities were reported in Cape May County. The county reports 1,336 total infections, including 91 deaths.

Statewide, the New Jersey Department of Health reported 712 new positive cases Sunday for a total of 203,548, and three additional deaths for a total of 14,315.

Contact: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

0 comments

Tags

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News