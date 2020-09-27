Atlantic County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Atlantic County reported 27 news cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with 14 of those cases men and 13 women.

There were no fatalities reported.

The men range in age from 19-83, while the women range in age from 17-59. Hammonton reported the highest number of cases with four. The location of the other reported cases are: Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township, and Pleasantville each with three; Galloway Township, Mullica Township and Ventnor each with two; and Absecon, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Longport and Margate each reporting one.

Overall, Atlantic County reported 4,421 cases with 2,892 recovered and 250 deaths.

Cape May County reported only two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — one in Ocean City and one in Wildwood. No new fatalities were reported in Cape May County. The county reports 1,336 total infections, including 91 deaths.

Statewide, the New Jersey Department of Health reported 712 new positive cases Sunday for a total of 203,548, and three additional deaths for a total of 14,315.