Atlantic County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County officials on Wednesday reported 25 news cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The cases were found in 11 males, ages 17 to 61, and 14 females, ages 13-64. They were reported from Egg Harbor Township (7), Atlantic City (6), Galloway Township (4), Hamilton Township (3), Ventnor (2), Absecon (1), Egg Harbor City (1) and Pleasantville (1).
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,497 total cases with 250 deaths and 2,912 cleared as recovered.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
