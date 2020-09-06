Atlantic County reported that 23 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday.
There has only been one death related to COVID-19 this month, bringing the county’s toll to 246 residents since April 2. There have been 4,037 individuals that tested positive and of those, 2,738 have been cleared as recovered.
The 23 new positive cases are comprised of 18 females and five males, ages 3-81. Galloway Township and Pleasantville are home to four new cases each; Absecon, Egg Harbor Township and Hammonton have three each; Buena Vista Township and Egg Harbor City have two each; and Atlantic City and Somers Point both have one new case apiece.
Atlantic County is providing testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic residents with an appointment and proof of residency at it’s drive-thru site behind the county public works yard at Route 9 and Dolphin Avenue.
Testing in September is on Tuesdays from 9-11:30 a.m except for this week when testing is being done on Wednesday. Appointments can be made at atlantic-county.org.
Additional testing locations can be found here.
Cape May County reported 11 new cases to bring its total to 1,177. Of those, 89 people have died and 990 have been listed as off quarantine.
The state reported that Cumberland County has four new cases to bring that county’s total to 3,619 with 148 deaths.
