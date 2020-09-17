Atlantic County officials on Thursday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The new cases were 11 men, ages 18-81, and 11 females, ages 1-63. They were reported from Brigantine (4), Linwood (4), Egg Harbor Township (3), Pleasantville (3), Hamilton Township (2), Absecon (1), Egg Harbor City (1), Galloway Township (1), Hammonton (1), Northfield (1) and Somers Point (1).
So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,199 cases with 249 deaths and 2,836 people cleared as recovered from the coronavirus.
— Ahmad Austin
