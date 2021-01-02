Atlantic County reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Atlantic County on Saturday reported 196 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the coronavirus.

The new numbers bring the county's totals to 14,675 cases, 360 deaths and 6,115 recovered.

The new cases were divided among 94 males ages 1 to 90 and 102 females ages 4 months to 93 years.

Both deaths were Egg Harbor City residents, a 58-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, the latter of whom the county said had pre-existing conditions.

New cases were reported in Egg Harbor Township (40), Pleasantville (27), Galloway Township (19), Atlantic City (18), Ventnor (16), Hamilton Township and Hammonton (11 each), Absecon (9), Brigantine, Buena and Northfield (7 each), Buena Vista and Mullica townships (5 each), Somers Point (3), Egg Harbor City, Estell Manor, Linwood, Longport and Margate (2 each), and Weymouth Township (1).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+5 Virus is the wild card in how Atlantic City fares in 2021 ATLANTIC CITY — The new year may be more of a crap shoot than usual for Atlantic City.

The New Jersey Department of Health has reported 482,861 cases of the coronavirus and 17,139 deaths.

According to the state, Cape May County has had 2,412 cases and 122 deaths, Cumberland County has had 7,952 cases and 219 deaths, and Ocean County has had 32,872 cases and 1,299 deaths.

The U.S. has reported 20.2 million cases and 348,000 deaths.