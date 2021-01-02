 Skip to main content
Atlantic County reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Atlantic County on Saturday reported 196 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the coronavirus.

The new numbers bring the county's totals to 14,675 cases, 360 deaths and 6,115 recovered.

The new cases were divided among 94 males ages 1 to 90 and 102 females ages 4 months to 93 years.

Both deaths were Egg Harbor City residents, a 58-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, the latter of whom the county said had pre-existing conditions.

New cases were reported in Egg Harbor Township (40), Pleasantville (27), Galloway Township (19), Atlantic City (18), Ventnor (16), Hamilton Township and Hammonton (11 each), Absecon (9), Brigantine, Buena and Northfield (7 each), Buena Vista and Mullica townships (5 each), Somers Point (3), Egg Harbor City, Estell Manor, Linwood, Longport and Margate (2 each), and Weymouth Township (1).

The New Jersey Department of Health has reported 482,861 cases of the coronavirus and 17,139 deaths.

According to the state, Cape May County has had 2,412 cases and 122 deaths, Cumberland County has had 7,952 cases and 219 deaths, and Ocean County has had 32,872 cases and 1,299 deaths.

The U.S. has reported 20.2 million cases and 348,000 deaths.

New Jersey ranks 12th in the nation for COVID-19 cases.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and be fatal.

How COVID-19 took over the world in 2020

Almost no place has been spared — and no one.

The virus that first emerged a year ago in Wuhan, China, swept across the world in 2020, leaving havoc in its wake. More than any event in memory, the pandemic has been a global event. On every continent, households have felt its devastation — joblessness and lockdowns, infirmity and death. And an abiding, relentless fear.

But each nation has its own story of how it coped. How China used its authoritarian muscle to stamp out the coronavirus. How Brazil struggled with the pandemic even as its president scoffed at it. How Israel’s ultra-Orthodox flouted measures to stem the spread of the disease, intensifying the rift between them and their more-secular neighbors.

Spain witnessed the deaths of thousands of elders. Kenyans watched as schools closed and children went to work, some as prostitutes. India’s draconian lockdown brought the rate of infection down — but only temporarily, and at a horrific cost.

At year’s end, promising vaccines offered a glimmer of hope amid a cresting second wave of contagion.

“The winter will be difficult, four long difficult months,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel, as she announced new restrictions on life in Germany. “But it will end.”

Journalists from The Associated Press around the world assessed how the countries where they are posted have weathered the pandemic — and where those countries stand on the cusp of year two of the contagion.

Contact: 609-272-7234

dgrote@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Grote

