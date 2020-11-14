 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, Cape 62
0 comments
top story

Atlantic County reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, Cape 62

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.

The cases were found among 91 females, ages 3 months to 87 years, and 79 males, ages 2 to 94. They were reported from Egg Harbor Township (40), Galloway Township (32), Atlantic City (20), Pleasantville (13), Hamilton Township (10), Northfield (8), Absecon (7), Egg Harbor City (6), Hammonton (5), Margate (5), Brigantine (4), Linwood (4), Somers Point (4), Ventnor (4), Buena Borough (3), Buena Vista Township (2), Folsom (1), Port Republic (1) and Weymouth Township (1).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The deaths, an 82-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, both came from Pleasantville. Both had preexisting conditions, according to a news release from the county.

Cape May County on Saturday reported 62 new cases, as well as the deaths of a 96-year-old woman and a 95-year-old man, both from Ocean City.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 7,448 cases with 265 deaths and 3,556 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,105 cases, 98 deaths and 1,432 people off quarantine.

Statewide, New Jersey has reported 274,736 cases and 14,747 deaths.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News