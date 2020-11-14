Atlantic County reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, Cape 62

Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.
The cases were found among 91 females, ages 3 months to 87 years, and 79 males, ages 2 to 94. They were reported from Egg Harbor Township (40), Galloway Township (32), Atlantic City (20), Pleasantville (13), Hamilton Township (10), Northfield (8), Absecon (7), Egg Harbor City (6), Hammonton (5), Margate (5), Brigantine (4), Linwood (4), Somers Point (4), Ventnor (4), Buena Borough (3), Buena Vista Township (2), Folsom (1), Port Republic (1) and Weymouth Township (1).
Support Local Journalism
The deaths, an 82-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, both came from Pleasantville. Both had preexisting conditions, according to a news release from the county.
Cape May County on Saturday reported 62 new cases, as well as the deaths of a 96-year-old woman and a 95-year-old man, both from Ocean City.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 7,448 cases with 265 deaths and 3,556 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has reported 2,105 cases, 98 deaths and 1,432 people off quarantine.
Statewide, New Jersey has reported 274,736 cases and 14,747 deaths.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.