Atlantic County reports 162 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Atlantic County health officials reported 162 new positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county-wide total to 11,594. There was also one additional death, bringing the total deaths in the county to 312. To date, there have been 5,184 people who have been cleared as recovered.

Of the new cases, 84 were males ages 8 months to 91, and 78 were females ages 7 to 98. The new death reported was an 84-year-old Pleasantville man who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had pre-existing conditions.

There were 32 cases in Egg Harbor Township, 21 in Atlantic City, 20 in Pleasantville, 19 in Township of Hamilton, 18 in Galloway, 10 in Northfield, six in Absecon and Buena Vista Township, four each in Brigantine, Hammonton, Linwood and Ventnor, two each in Buena Borough, Folsom, Mullica Township, Port Republic and Weymouth Township and one each in Estell Manor, Longport, Margate and Somers Point.

The County of Cape May Department of Health reported Sunday 41 new positive cases, bringing the county-wide total to 3,491. It's reported that 2,839 of those are now off quarantine. There were no new deaths.