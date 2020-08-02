Atlantic County health officials reported 16 positive cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, but no new related deaths.
In total, there have been 3,573 cases of COVID-19 in the county and 241 residents have died, according to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health. Officials said Sunday 1,994 Atlantic County residents have been cleared as recovered.
State officials did not hold a COVID-19 briefing Sunday, however Gov. Phil Murphy said on his social media accounts there were 331 new positive cases and an additional six deaths reported. Statewide, 182,350 positive cases have been reported and 13,961 related deaths.
The rate of transmission rose again Sunday, two days after Murphy warned of reinstating certain restrictions to mitigate the growth. Sunday's rate of transmission was 1.49 compared to 1.35 Friday. The benchmark rate of transmission is 1.
Following several weeks of strict lockdown measures, New Jersey's rate of transmission had fallen below 1. Since July, the rate has moved above and below the standard.
"We are not past this," Murphy said during his briefing Friday. "Everyone who walks around refusing to wear a mask, or who hosts an indoor house party, or who overstuffs a boat is directly contributing to these increases."
On Friday, the governor said the reported transmission rate was higher than it was in April when coronavirus-related hospitalizations were peaking.
"We still may be among the leaders in having the lower case numbers but we are standing in a very dangerous place," the governor said Friday. "The alarms are going off."
Atlantic County, along with Burlington, Camden and Mercer counties, was identified last week in a federal report as "emerging hot spots," of COVID-19. Atlantic County was last on the list of hot spots in mid-May.
Of the new positive cases reported in Atlantic County Sunday, five were male and 11 were females.
There were five cases in Galloway, two each in Atlantic City, Buena Vista Township, Hammonton and Ventnor, and one each in Absecon, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville.
Atlantic County will continue to provide testing at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Rt. 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard, each Tuesday in August from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., according to the release.
The test site is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents with or without a doctor’s prescription, officials said. Residents must make an appointment for testing and provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments can be made online at: www.aclink.org. Officials asked those who are unable to keep their appointments no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at: www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
