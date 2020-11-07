 Skip to main content
Atlantic County reports 130 new coronavirus cases; state case total passes 250,000
Atlantic County reports 130 new coronavirus cases; state case total passes 250,000

US-NEWS-CORONA-LA
USCDCP

Atlantic County reported 130 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as well as the death of a 53-year-old Pleasantville man from the disease, as the state's total case count passed 250,000.

The Pleasantville man had pre-existing conditions that heightened his susceptibility to the coronavirus, officials said.

Of the new cases, 63 were found in males ages 2 to 86 and 67 were found in females ages 10 to 80.

Twenty-two cases were reported in Pleasantville, 21 in Egg Harbor Township, 19 in Atlantic City, 14 in Absecon, 10 in Hammonton, nine in Galloway Township, seven in Hamilton Township, six in Egg Harbor City and the rest in Ventnor, Brigantine, Northfield, Linwood, Margate, Somers Point, Buena, Buena Vista Township and Folsom.

To date, Atlantic County has reported a total of 6,653 cases with 261 deaths and 3,540 recoveries.

Statewide, New Jersey on Saturday reported 3,207 new cases and 11 new deaths, for totals of 252,582 and 14,625, respectively.

New Jersey Health Department totals place Cape May County at 1,202 cases and 92 deaths, Cumberland County at 4,190 cases and 154 deaths, and Ocean County at 17,488 cases and 1,011 deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19?

