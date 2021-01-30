Atlantic County reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Atlantic County on Saturday reported 124 new cases of COVID-19, as well as five new deaths from the disease.
An 84-year-old Atlantic City man, an 86-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman, a 92-year-old EHT man and two Galloway Township women, ages 78 and 89, were the latest to succumb to the disease, the county said.
The new cases were found among 46 males ages 4 months to 82 and among 78 females ages 1 month to 94. Towns reporting cases included Egg Harbor Township (21), Pleasantville (17), Galloway (16), Hamilton Township (14), Atlantic City (12), Brigantine and Hammonton (7 each), Absecon and Mullica Township (5 each), Somers Point and Ventnor (4 each), Margate and Northfield (3 each), Buena Borough and Buena Vista Township (2 each), and Egg Harbor City and Weymouth Township (1 each).
The county has reported 19,238 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 458 deaths and 7,593 classified as cleared from isolation.
As of Friday, the county had administered 21,726 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
