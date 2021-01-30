 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
0 comments
top story

Atlantic County reports 124 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Atlantic County on Saturday reported 124 new cases of COVID-19, as well as five new deaths from the disease.

An 84-year-old Atlantic City man, an 86-year-old Egg Harbor Township woman, a 92-year-old EHT man and two Galloway Township women, ages 78 and 89, were the latest to succumb to the disease, the county said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The new cases were found among 46 males ages 4 months to 82 and among 78 females ages 1 month to 94. Towns reporting cases included Egg Harbor Township (21), Pleasantville (17), Galloway (16), Hamilton Township (14), Atlantic City (12), Brigantine and Hammonton (7 each), Absecon and Mullica Township (5 each), Somers Point and Ventnor (4 each), Margate and Northfield (3 each), Buena Borough and Buena Vista Township (2 each), and Egg Harbor City and Weymouth Township (1 each).

The county has reported 19,238 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 458 deaths and 7,593 classified as cleared from isolation.

As of Friday, the county had administered 21,726 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News